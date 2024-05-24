  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 By Catherine Cluett Pactol

Ho’omau Celebrates Olelo Hawaii

Photo courtesy of Pualei Lima

In the 29th annual Ho’omau celebration on Molokai, residents from across the island gathered to commemorate the study of ‘olelo Hawaii. The event was a fundraiser for the preschoolers of Punana Leo o Molokai, a Hawaiian language immersion preschool.

“This whole movement is a revitalization starting with our keiki so ‘olelo Hawaii can live on throughout the whole family,” explained Pueo Akina-Sumarnap, a teacher at Punana Leo o Molokai. “This program, this movement, is so important because it’s who we are.”

Last Saturday’s Ho’omau included vendors, food and entertainment. Proceeds help fund school supplies, programming and tuition for the students and families of Punana Leo.

“It’s super important for us and our future generations…To show that this language, ‘olelo Hawaii, is here on Molokai and it’s living and growing,” said Akina-Sumarnap. “It’s a part of us.”

