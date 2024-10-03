By New Release



Hokule’a Events Schedule for Molokai

Polynesian Voyaging Society News Release

Hokuleʻa, Hawaii’s iconic double-hulled voyaging canoe, embarked on the next leg of its statewide Pae ʻAina, arriving in Kaunakakai this past Sunday. During the week-long stop at Kaunakakai Harbor, the crew will welcome school groups and the general public to share about traditional voyaging, the rich cultural history that the canoe represents and plans for future legs of the Moananuiakea Voyage.

Dockside canoe tours will be held at the Kaunakakai Pier from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, with school tours scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and public tours from 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, there will be public tours from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m.

Additionally, Hokule’a will host a special presentation about the Moananuiakea Voyage at Kulana ʻOiwi on Wednesday, Oct 2, at 5 p.m.

Molokai is home to several Hokuleʻa crew members, including Penny Martin, a pioneering voyager who, along with crew member Keani Reiner, became the first two women to voyage long-distance on Hokuleʻa. They were crew members on the historic 1976 maiden voyage from Tahiti to Hawaii.

The Pae ʻAina sail is part of Hokuleʻa’s larger mission to sail around the Hawaiian Islands, engaging communities in cultural and educational experiences and exchanges focused on malama honua, caring for our island Earth. Each stop allows residents and visitors alike to connect with the legacy of exploration, environmental stewardship, and aloha ʻaina that Hokuleʻa embodies. Kaunakakai is the fifth stop on the Pae ʻAina Statewide Sail. The following stop will be Manele, Lanai where the canoe is tentatively scheduled to be Oct. 6 to 12.

For the latest updates on the Pae ʻAina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com and @hokuleacrew on Facebook and Instagram. The seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiakea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025. The Pae ʻAina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.