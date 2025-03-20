By News Release



Ho’aka Mana Partners with The Spirit Horse Ranch to Foster Healing

Ho’aka Mana News Release

Ho’aka Mana, a Native Hawaiian organization and nonprofit, is collaborating with The Spirit Horse Ranch to support healing, mental wellness, and resilience through evidence-based, equine-assisted interventions and trauma support.

Scheduled for every first Tuesday of the month until July 1, with additional dates on Aug. 19 and Sept. 21, Ho’aka Mana is inviting the Molokai community to join them at Wichman Ranch in Ho’olehua.

This program is open to the entire community—time slots will be on a first-come, first-served basis. We welcome all ages and encourage those interested in fostering healthy relationships to participate.

To participate, register through the link at HoakaMana.org or Instagram @HoakaMana.

For more information, please contact sage@hoakamana.org.