By News Release



Hoʻoikaika Partnership Hosts 12th Annual Conference

Ho’oikaika Partnership News Release

Gathering in person for the first time since before the pandemic, more than 200 health and human service providers, first responders and early childhood educators attended Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s 12th Annual Conference, “We Are All in This Together/E Alu Like Kākou: Stories of Strength and Resilience,” on Maui Sept. 25.

“We were so delighted that Mokulele Airlines assisted with flight coordination so that 13 health and human service providers and early childhood educators from Molokai could attend,” Ho‘oikaika Partnership coordinator Deb Marois said. “This was such an important gathering to help bolster the workforce who serves our communities every day.”

Rooted in the belief that healing and progress are collective journeys; the conference focused on how unity in purpose fuels our ability to rise again and again.

Hoʻoikaika Partnership Leadership Hui member Luana Kawaʻa served as emcee and opened the day with oli/traditional chant. Keynote speakers Dr. Manu Aluli Meyer and Loea Pūlama Collier introduced some fundamental principles of Hawaiian thinking including ʻIke Pāpākolu — three ways in which to interpret ideas and words.

“It’s time to simplify around a purpose, and Hoʻoikaika is indeed a purpose we all share…Pilina, the quality of our knowing each other, and the practices that it entails, is the healing focus of our times,” Dr. Meyer said.

The conference also featured two thought-provoking and inspiring panels. The first showcased stories of resiliency and recovery from the kāne (male) perspective. Three program participants described how they worked through challenges they faced during times of crisis and hardship, assisted by programs such as Maui Family Support Services, Inc.’s Kāne Connections and the Maui Family Peace Center operated by Parents And Children Together. Participants reflected on how their resiliency persisted through adversity to overcome challenges such as substance use, incarceration and family separation.

The afternoon panel featured health and human service providers and first responders discussing the challenges of balancing professional and personal roles, especially during times of crisis and community trauma. Participants learned self-care strategies — how to mālama themselves — while separating personal feelings from their professional role. Panelists also shared strategies to prevent burnout and process grief while also serving the community with compassion and integrity.

Attendees also honored Paul Tonnessen, executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui and Hoʻoikaika Partnership Leadership Hui member, for his many years of community service and dedication to helping children heal from the ravages of abuse and neglect. A short video highlighting his contributions rounded out the program.

Held at the King Kamehameha Golf Club, the conference was free to attend thanks to sponsors Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, Consuelo Foundation, Preschool Development Grant Birth – Age 5 and other generous donors.

Founded in 2008, the Hoʻoikaika Partnership is a coalition of community organizations, individuals, county and state agencies united to prevent child abuse and neglect in Maui County. Visit www.hooikaikapartnership.com or contact Marois at 808-765-7254 or deb@convergecrt.com for more information.