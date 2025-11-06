  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, November 6th, 2025 By News Release

Help Available for Molokai Irrigation System Users

DAB News Release

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) is hosting an in-person event to assist Molokai Irrigation System users filling out the Settlement Agreement and Irrigation Water Application that were mailed and delivered to your property. 

DAB staff will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at OHA-DHHL Office, Kūlana ‘Ōiwi Conference Room, 600 Maunaloa Highway, Suite D-1, Kaunakakai, Hawaii, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (preferred location for homesteaders) and the MIS Baseyard, 801 Pu‘upe‘elua Ave., Ho‘olehua, Hawai‘i, 8:30 am – 6:00 pm. 

Contact DAB at 808-973-9473 to schedule an appointment or with any questions. 

