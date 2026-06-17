By Dayanti Karunaratne, Editor



Healing, Connection Focus of Aʻaliʻi Workshop

By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor

A special edition of the Hawaiian Arts workshop series took place on June 13, with a different location and an expanded focus. The Molokai Arts Center free lei-making class, usually held during the bi-monthly Hoʻolehua Homestead Makeke, set up at Uncle Bobby Alcain’s property, known as Aina Pulapula. And participants learned more than how to string lei.

Alcain explained that the Aʻaliʻi plant can be a type of medicine, as well as a lei material, but to do that meant visiting the Aʻaliʻi grove on his property. This gave attendees a chance to harvest the lei-making materials themselves and learn from artist Aulani Herrod-Perkins, who has spent the last year harvesting and growing seeds, tending the native plant nursery and making art at Aina Pula Pula.

“From the beginning, you should have positive intentions, positive mana,” Herrod-Perkins explained, as she stood beside a large Aʻaliʻi tree at Aina Pulapula. “From when you pick to when you make — all of that mana is going into [the lei], and you’re going to transfer that into whoever receives it.”

Herrod-Perkins, who has been working with Alcain for the past year, led the group of about 15 on a tour that focused on the Aʻaliʻi grove. Many were surprised to see the native plant growing over 10 feet tall and remarked on the variety of leaf shape and flower colorings.

Aʻliʻi seeds from this property will be harvested and grown into starters on the property. Some will be planted as part of a project in Kamalo that aims to build up native vegetation. Herrod-Perkins said the Aʻaliʻi is good for the project because it creates a lot of mulch and is resistant to drought and high winds. Plus, she said, it lives a long time: “Some plants have a shelf life. Not Aʻaliʻi.”

When it came time to harvest for lei-making, Herrod-Perkins spoke about protocol — procedures to be followed when working with the plant. For example, her pule focused on entering a new space and using plant material for lei.

Herrod-Perkins demonstrated ideal ways to harvest the seed pods so as to not damage the plant and encouraged participants to use the leaves as well as the flowers.

Back under the shady gathering spot, Alcain shared his understanding of Aʻaliʻi. He said that the wood can be used for tools such as oʻo bars, but the lei is important as a medicine.

“In Hawaii, as far as I know, the women always had something in their hair or [were] wearing a lei. So, what does that tell me? It made them happy. So that’s healing,” he said.

It’s the last month for the Molokai Arts Center workshop series, with the second edition of the ʻAʻaliʻi class happening on June 27. MAC organizers said they are awaiting funding and hope to be hosting the series again soon.

For more information visit www.molokaiartscenter.org