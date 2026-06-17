By Dayanti Karunaratne, Editor



Head, Heart, Hands, Health 4H Livestock Expo Nurtures the Next Generation of Farmers

By Dayanti Karunaratne| Editor

The four Hs of 4H — head, heart, hands, health — were on full display at the Molokai 4H Livestock Expo on June 6, as youth showed off their animals in the field at Lanikeha in front of family, friends, community members and visiting officials.

Molokai has a long history of 4H Club activity. Following a pause during the pandemic, the club has hosted the event for two consecutive years. After months of working with their chosen animal, caring for it and learning many things along the way, club members have the opportunity to share what they have accomplished. And from the looks on members’ faces and the cheers from the crowd, it was clear that the experience has been a lot of fun.

Saturday began with a parade through the main display pen, with 30 youth showing off their club banner. Kids as young as five introduced themselves to the audience and recited the 4H pledge. Dignitaries and group leaders were acknowledged, and a blessing was given.

The first event, Market Judging, focused on the animals’ commercial value. As the goats, swine and steer were evaluated, 4H Judge Tina Phillipson noted things like muscle definition and body structure. Phillipson, who came in from Mississippi for the event, gave tips on how participants could improve next year and reminded them what to look for when choosing their animal.

As the judges made their way from the smaller animals to the larger ones, the challenges in the pen grew. Youth kept their cool as audience members spoke words of encouragement and the judge guided them through the evaluation.

Other highlights of the day included a wheelbarrow race, raffles and a vendor showcase. Staff from Bayer set up a corn-themed area with kid activities and a chowder contest, which was won by Cassie Ka’ahanui.

All judging was set aside when the littlest club members brought out their animals. Fifteen Clover Buds presented guinea pigs, turtles, tortoises, ducks, roosters, chickens and rabbits. They introduced themselves and shared details about their animals, such as how they care for them and where they got them from.

Kalama Buchanan, who will be in fourth grade this year, got big laughs from the crowd when he said he got his ducks from “a scammer on eBay.”

Seven-year-old Kaycen Hiro also raised ducks. He told the Dispatch that one of his Muscovy ducks developed a condition called “angel wings” that can prevent ducks from flying. With help from his mom, Rista, he tended to the wing, and said that on Saturday morning, amidst the excitement of the exhibition, Marshmellow took flight.

The Clover Buds each took a turn walking the perimeter of the pen with their animals, demonstrating that even at a young age children can be taught care and control of animals.

Showmanship Judging

Here, it was more about the two-legged contestants.

“You want eye contact, you want ring placement,” Phillipson explained to the spectators. “So the kids have to be aware of where they are in the ring and where I am in the ring. Whenever you see me move, they should be moving too.”

She said the kids are quickly developing their animal-handling skills. After judging last year, she offered to host a clinic the day before Saturday’s event to give tips on working in the ring. She told the Dispatch that the club was enthusiastic, adding “they’ve made so many improvements in just one day.”

Twelve-year-old Ezen Lani took first place in both the Showmanship and Market Judging categories with his goat Caramel.

“In the beginning of the year, when I first got [Caramel], it was scared and shy,” Lani told the Dispatch. “It didnʻt want to come up to you. Today, it is actually tame. It walks up to you. I walk with it; it gets more tame. I walk up slow; I feed him; it gets more tame. It’s nice.”

When it came to the steers, Kiliohu Farm, the only female participant in this category, took first place with Leonardo. It’s Farm’s second year in the competition.

Speaking to the Dispatch days before the event, she said the time spent with her animal seems to have paid off.

“I came around a lot more than I did last year, and I think he got used to me,” Farm said about her steer.

A special moment came when Bayer’s Dawn Bicoy-Stephenson gave 4H Livestock Committee President Ha’a Kamakana and Vice-President Rex Kamakana a $2,000 donation, which was done in partnership with Family and Friends of Agriculture, a Hawaii non-profit focused on education.

“You have given them tools for their adulthood,” Bicoy-Stephenson said. “No matter where they land, they will be successful because of the things 4H has taught them.”

Livestock Auction

The much-anticipated live auction wrapped up events. About 25 bidders registered and clustered to one side of the pen, grasping their number cards. Many represented local businesses including: Friendly Market, Misaki’s, Ace Hardware and Goodfellows.

Pricing went by the pound, and with bids starting at $5 per pound and growing to $15 for steer and $18 for swine, the totals added up quickly. All steer were over 1,000 pounds, and most swine were over 200 pounds. Competition was fierce but friendly. (Speaking of which, Friendly Market was the biggest buyer at the auction, purchasing one steer and four swine.)

The day concluded with speeches, some of which touched on the importance of mentors. Phillipson shared her own story of getting involved in 4H.

“I had to step up for kids,” she said. She told the kids to encourage their parents to be leaders. “Use the people God has put in front of you to your advantage to advance yourselves and to advance others. Do it equally — don’t advance yourself before you advance others.”