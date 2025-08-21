By Community Contributed



He Ēwe Molokaʻi: Carrying the Spirit of Molokai to the Cook Islands – Part 1

Community Contributed

By Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center

This summer, students from the He Ēwe Molokaʻi Youth Cultural Ambassadors Program embarked on an unforgettable journey to the Cook Islands, visiting the islands of Rarotonga and Atiu. From July 18-28, the trip marked the culmination of a year of preparation and fundraising, bringing to life months of anticipation and hard work.

He Ēwe Molokaʻi is led by Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center in partnership with the Molokai Digital Bus, and the trip was made possible through the generosity of our Cook Islands hosts, Kōrero o te ʻŌrau. The program is rooted in the belief that our youth carry the knowledge, traditions, and aloha that will guide Molokai’s future, and it nurtures this responsibility by instilling pride, connection, and kuleana to sustain our culture and community for generations to come.

As cultural ambassadors, our haumāna carry the stories and spirit of Molokai wherever they go. Representing our island on a global stage is both an honor and a responsibility. This journey offered an immersive experience that connected our students with other Indigenous communities, allowing them to see themselves reflected in the languages, traditions, and values of their Pacific cousins.

More than a cultural exchange, it was a chance to gain perspectives and skills that will directly benefit Molokai. They returned home with a renewed sense of identity, a deeper understanding of our shared Pacific heritage, and practical knowledge they can apply to caring for our ʻāina, preserving our culture, and serving our community.

“Experiences like this are important for young people, especially from Molokaʻi, because it provides opportunities for us to appreciate our culture and realize how important it is to keep it alive and thriving,” participant Lono Lima-Maioho said.

In a time when many young people are pulled away from their roots, programs like He Ēwe Molokaʻi help ground them in who they are while showing the deep interconnectedness of Pacific peoples.

From participating in historic celebrations to learning about environmental issues impacting Pacific islands, to sharing hula and mele with international audiences, the journey was filled with moments of pride, growth, and connection. The stories and lessons from these experiences are too rich to tell all at once—so in the coming weeks, we will share a series of articles co-authored by the students themselves. Each installment will take readers deeper into specific parts of their journey, from the vibrant cultural festivals of Rarotonga to the close-knit communities of Atiu, highlighting the people, places, and lessons that left lasting impressions on their hearts.

This journey was made possible through the support of the Molokaʻi community, KS Kaiaulu, Maui County Office of Economic Development, Healy Foundation, Hauʻoli Mau Loa Foundation, and the Maui Economic Development Board. Every contribution helped carry these youth across the ocean. Mahalo nui, Molokaʻi, for helping them share the spirit of aloha abroad—and for welcoming them home with the same love and pride they carried with them. To support future opportunities like this, please visit www.kaipumakanichc.org to make a donation.