By Obituaries



Hattie Keliiaea Peelua Silva

Hattie Keliiaea Peelua Silva, 89, of Kalamaʻula, Molokai, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 26, 2025, surrounded by her loving ʻohana.

Born on April 23, 1936, to Jesse and Eva Peelua, Hattie was raised on Molokai and carried with her the values of aloha, family, and hard work throughout her life. She worked as a bartender at Pauhana Inn and for many years at the Sheraton Molokai before retiring. She was also a proud member of several organizations, including ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu, Hale O Na Ali‘i, and the Molokaʻi Veterans Auxiliary. Hattie was a living link to old Hawaii, carrying forward the culture, traditions, and history of her ancestors. She was a true daughter of Molokai, descended from the island’s oldest families, its high-ranking aliʻi, kahuna and people.

Hattie’s greatest joy was being “Tutu.” She treasured every moment with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Her love, guidance, and laughter will forever remain in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Kaʻiuonalani Place (Charlton); grandson Micah Kamohoalii, and granddaughters Kenley Kawena Place, and Kambry Kamalei Place; sisters Lorraine Lahela Higa (Nobu) and Jessie Leilani Wallace (Charles); and her beloved little dog, Lilia. Hattie lived a long, full and beautiful life filled with aloha. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services are being planned for April 2026.