HĀ Workshop Featuring Maiʻa

The Molokai Arts Center’s Hawaiian Arts (HĀ) Program presents its Mai‘a Rose workshop. The first part (single rose) was held Oct. 11. The second part (rose in lei) is Oct. 25 at Hoʻolehua Homestead Makeke at 2240 Lihi Pali Ave. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The workshop will feature the mai‘a, or banana plant, taught by cultural practitioner Kaulananapua Dudoit.

Kaulananapua is the daughter of Michael Dudoit and Maelynn Pupuhi. She was born on Oahu but raised mostly in Halawa and Wailau with her siblings and cousins. A product of Kilohana School and Molokai High and Intermediate Class of 2000, Kaulananapua moved away for about 20 years and returned home about three years ago.

She now lives off-grid in Ho‘olehua, homesteading (kalo, native Hawaiian plants, animals) and homeschooling two young sons

“One of my passions is finding beauty in everything and anything around us; creating anything that might seem like trash/ugly into something beautiful and memorable.” Kaulananapua said. “Sharing love and light is my intention. Mahalo Ke Akua.”

The MAC HĀ 2025-26 Program is a monthly/bi-monthly series which promotes cultural arts through ‘aina (land) and mea kanu (that which is planted), utilizing our natural resources. Each month, a cultural practitioner will help participants, keiki through kupuna, craft a product from a specific plant.

One or two workshops per month focuses on a plant, native or canoe. Instruction will include learning about the plant, best practices for growing and caring for the plant, and gathering respectfully and sustainably so that the plant will continue to provide. Young plants may also be available for sale by homesteaders. Registration is not required but would be helpful so that enough materials are available. You are welcome to bring your own chair or mat to sit on. Register at https://bit.ly/MACHA2025.

The HĀ Program is sponsored in part by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. HĀ workshops are free, but donations are welcome to help sustain this program. Contact HĀ coordinator Kanoelani Dudoit (808) 213-1179 for more information.