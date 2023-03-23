By News Release



Grant Solicitations to Support Native Hawaiians

OHA News Release

More than $9 million in grant solicitations to help Native Hawaiians are now available through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA). Solicitations include community grants to strengthen ʻohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻaina (land) connections, and grants to support education, health, housing, economic stability, homestead communities, and iwi kupuna repatriation and reinternment. Two new granting categories are being launched to support Native Hawaiians with disaster recovery and provide technical assistance to organizations serving Native Hawaiians (Kakoʻo Support Grants).

Molokai nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.

With a legacy of supporting more than a decade of community events, OHA’s ʻAhahui Grant Program is making more than $300,000 available for community events scheduled from June to December 2023. Additionally, grant applications will now be reviewed on a rolling deadline in order to better accommodate community needs.

OHA’s Grants Program aims to meet the needs of the Native Hawaiian community by providing support to Hawaii-based nonprofit organizations with projects, programs and initiatives that align with achieving the outcomes of OHA’s 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan. Eligible nonprofits must demonstrate that at least 60 percent of participants are Native Hawaiian and must be able to provide 20 percent in matching funds for larger program grants.

OHA grants are funded by income and proceeds that OHA receives from the Public Land Trust. This income goes directly toward funding beneficiary and community investments, as well as sponsorships and legal services.

“OHA Grants play a key role in providing our beneficiaries with much needed support and services in education, health, housing and economic stability,” said OHA Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey. “We look forward to supporting innovative community-based programming throughout the pae ʻaina that help to improve the quality of life for Native Hawaiians.”

Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about OHA’s grant solicitations and access a video orientation available virtually and on-demand on the OHA Grants website at oha.org/grants.