Gov. Announces Efforts to Protect Families from Federal Shutdown Impacts

Gov. Josh Green today announced new coordinated state actions to protect Hawaii families from the impacts of the ongoing federal government shutdown and disruption to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

To provide necessary support, the state will issue a $250 emergency relief payment per eligible individual, for a total cost of $42.2 million in November, helping households bridge the gap created by the pause in federal SNAP funding.

In addition, the governor has directed $2 million in state support through the Department of Human Services (DHS) to Hawaii’s food banks to maintain essential operations and food distribution across every island. Additionally, the state is releasing $500,000 for the Farm to Families program — spearheaded by the House Majority Caucus last session to purchase locally produced food.

“These are challenging times for working families across Hawaiʻi,” Green said. “No one should go hungry or lose stability because of gridlock in Washington.”

Expanded Relief and Family Assistance

The Hawaiʻi Relief Program, launched with $100 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding, provides up to four months of housing and utility assistance for families with children facing financial hardship. DHS has contracted Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi (CCH) and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. (MEO) to administer the program statewide.

Applications opened October 29. Families on Kauai, Oahu, and Hawaii Island may apply through CCH, while residents of Maui, Molokai and Lanai may apply through MEO. Families do not need to be SNAP recipients to qualify.

For more information or to apply for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, visit the appropriate website or call the office on your island. Families seeking help can also contact Aloha United Way’s 211 to be directed to CCH and MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (Maui, Molokai, Lanai)

Phone: 808-243-4357

Email: Housing.utility@meoinc.org

Website: meoinc.org

“We appreciate Governor Green’s leadership and decisive action in establishing the Hawai‘i Relief Program,” DHS deputy director Joseph Campos said. “Through this initiative, we can continue serving Hawai‘i’s families with compassion and integrity, ensuring essential support reaches those most affected by the shutdown.”

Support for Students and Schools

HIDOE confirmed that students certified for free meals through SNAP or TANF will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch for the entire school year despite the shutdown — benefitting roughly 39,000 students statewide. Families newly applying for SNAP or experiencing income loss are encouraged to apply for subsidized student meals to ensure no child goes hungry.

Community Support and Volunteer Efforts

The state is also expanding its partnership with Aloha United Way, activating 211 as the statewide hotline connecting families with food, housing, healthcare and social services. Act 310 funding — totaling $50 million in grants — will help local nonprofits sustain essential community services during this period.

Families seeking help can contact Aloha United Way’s 211, available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., including holidays. The hotline connects callers with food, housing, healthcare and other vital services.

• Call: 211 anywhere in Hawaii

• Text: 877-275-6569 (for deaf or hard of hearing)

• Live Chat: auw211.org

Additionally, a new State Employee Volunteer Program will allow state workers to volunteer up to eight hours per month through the end of the year to assist nonprofits such as the Hawai‘i Foodbank.

Support from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has committed $6.1 million in emergency relief funds to assist Native Hawaiian families experiencing food insecurity, loss of utilities, or housing instability.