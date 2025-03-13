By News Release



Got a Minute? Stop By!

Molokai History Project News Release

The Molokai History Project has unveiled a new exhibit on fishing and the centerpiece is a very old map of Molokai. We have magnifying glasses so you can find any detail you might be looking for. Check closely as there are personal notations from years ago that you will find very interesting. Along with it are lots of artifacts loaned to the project. I think you will agree a visit is well worth your time. Also, some fun fishing articles in Misaki’s front window and lots of photos at Hiro’s.

We’ll look forward to seeing you soon!