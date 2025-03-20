By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Girls Flag Football Team to Make Debut

By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

The Molokai High School (MHS) Farmers have a new team on the field this season: girls flag football. Molokai will join eight other Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) schools in the inaugural flag football season.

Coached by Kimo Orlando, 21 MHS girls will make up the roster. Flag football will have slightly different rules to tackle football: the field is 80 yards long, with first downs occurring every 20 yards, and with only seven players on each side of the ball. Added as a sport by the Hawaii High School Athletic Association this past August, flag football will also be appearing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Instead of splitting into divisions, the MIL schools will all play an eight-game regular season with a tournament in April. The top two MIL teams will then move on to the state tournament. The Lady Farmers will commence their season on March 28 on Maui with games against Kamehameha Maui and Baldwin. Unfortunately, there will not be any home games for MHS flag football this year.

The MHS baseball team started their spring season last week with two games at home against Lanai. The Farmers swept the Pine Lads by a score of 13-7 on Friday, followed up by a 12-8 win on Saturday to start their season 2-0.

Farmers boys volleyball was also in action over the weekend, with two games at the Barn against Seabury Hall. Friday’s game was an extremely close, back-and-forth contest. Seabury won in the fifth set by a score of 15-10, taking the match over Molokai. Seabury repeated on Saturday, defeating the Farmers 3-1. The Farmers will host Lanai this weekend at the Barn.