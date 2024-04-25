By Obituaries



George Kaleohone Kazuo Fukuoka



George Kaleohone Kazuo “Kazu” Fukuoka, 58, passed away on Feb. 22 in Kaunakakai, Hawaii.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 27 at Kiowea Park (Coconut Grove Pavilion), in Kaunakakai, Molokai. Visitation begins at 9 a.m., with service at 11 a.m. and paʻina to follow. Casual attire. Scattering of ashes will be at a later date.

Kazu was the son of Harriet Keaonaona “Nona” Fukuoka (Purdy), and George Daniel Fukuoka, born March 13, 1965, in Kaunakakai, Hawaii. He graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama in 1983 and entered the U.S. Air Force shortly after. His eight years of service started in Indian Springs, NV, then took him to Travis AFB, CA, and lastly to Clark AFB in the Philippines where he served during Desert Storm. After the military he took a position as a heavy machine operator doing chemical agent disposal on Johnston Island. In 2004, he moved to Maui where he worked for the Department of Water Supply. In 2008, Kazu moved back home to Molokai where he worked as a diesel operator for Maui Electric Company.

Kazu is survived by his partner Tina Buse; ex-wife, Walletta Verhulsdonk (Atchison); their two children: Kaimana (Tami) and Hoku (Tom); three grandchildren: Leilani Price, Esther and Lehua Nartatez. Kazu is also survived by his brothers Anthony (Renee), Sonny (Keola), Renald (Joy), Daniel (Karen), Gerald (Stephanie), and Alan (Stacy) Fukuoka, and sisters Venus Recopuerto and Salina Kansana. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Mel Kahinu.