By News Release



Free Ocean Movie at Mango Theater

By The Molokai Dispatch staff

There is a free community screening of Ocean with David Attenborough at The Mango Theater, sponsored by the Sacharuna Foundation on April 18 at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome.

This special event invites the Molokai community to come together for an inspiring look at the world’s oceans through the lens of legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

Following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for a talk-story and Q&A featuring Molokai’s own Mac Poepoe, alongside longtime collaborator Dr. Alan Friedlander and Dr. Randy Kosaki, recently retired NOAA marine biologist for Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Sanctuary.

Dr. Friedlander recently retired as Chief Scientist of National Geographic’s Pristine Seas program, which helped produce the film. Together, they will share insights, stories, and perspectives on ocean stewardship and the importance of caring for our marine resources.

An additional free screening will be held at the Molokai Public Library, with the date yet to be announced.

Visit themangotheater.com to reserve your seats.