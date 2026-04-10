By News Release



Free Hauling, Disposal of Storm-Damaged Appliances

Maui County News Release

In response to the March 2026 Kona storms, the County of Maui is providing free hauling and disposal of storm-damaged appliances for Molokai residents, according to the County Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division.

DEM contracted A&S Services LLC and Island Refuse Inc. to haul and dispose of storm-damaged white goods at no cost to residents. Molokai residents may contact either vendor directly to arrange pickup or drop-off. Call A&S Services LLC at (808) 366-0747 and Island Refuse Inc. at (808) 877-2515 or (808) 357-0671.

White goods include the following household appliances:

Washers and dryers

Dishwashers

Microwave ovens

Refrigerators and freezers

Water heaters

Air-conditioning units

Stoves and ovens

In the aftermath of the recent Kona storms, County departments and agencies including DEM, Public Works, Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Office of Recovery have been mobilizing resources to assist residents with residential property cleanup, including picking up debris for kūpuna or others physically unable to self-haul debris. For details on county storm debris cleanup, visit www.mauicounty.gov/m/newsflash/Home/Detail/18607.

Residents are asked to self-report storm-related damages using the Crisis Track reporting tool on MEMA’s webpage, www.mauicounty.gov/mema. For information, call MEMA at (808) 270-7285 or email emergency.management@co.maui.hi.us.

Molokai residents and businesses impacted by Kona low storms 1 and 2 in March 2026 are encouraged to sign up for storm recovery information at www.mauirecovers.org/signup.

For general information about County DEM Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, visit www.mauicounty.gov/742/Environmental-Protection-Sustainability.