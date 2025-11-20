By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



Fires Destroy Structures in Hoʻolehua, Maunaloa

Despite the light showers that sprinkled over Molokai last week, it was an eventful week for firefighters on the island. In less than an hour and a half, two separate fires destroyed three structures on the island.

On Nov. 12, Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4 responded to a fire at the 2600 block of Lihi Pali Avenue in Hoʻolehua at 3:43 p.m., according to the Maui Fire Department.

“Firefighters arrived to find a roughly 1,800 square-foot structure fully involved (in fire). Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent spread in the neighbouring brush,” according to a fire department press release.

The fire was deemed under control by 4:15 p.m., and considered extinguished at 7:15 p.m. No one was displaced, as the structure was reported abandoned prior to the fire, according to MFD. The structure was valued at $119,000, and it was a total loss.

On the same day, another alarm alerted for a fire at 5:10 p.m. at Kalua Koi Road, responded by Engine12, Relief Engine 9 and a county Public Works water tanker.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to find an 1,875 square-foot barn and a 1,000 square-foot storage shed fully involved with fire,” according to the release. Firefighters used hoses to battle the flames. “They were assisted by a Public Works tanker that supplied them with water at the scene.”

The fire department had the fire on Kalua Koi Road under control by 5:44 p.m., and considered it extinguished by 8:58 p.m. Since the structures were unoccupied, there were no evacuations and injuries, and no one was displaced. The value of the structural loss hasn’t been disclosed.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation by the Maui Fire Department.