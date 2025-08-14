  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, August 14th, 2025 By News Release

Fire Prevention Tips

HWMO News Release

Wildfire safety tip from Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization: Regularly maintain machinery that might spark — this includes weed whackers, chainsaws, grinders, welding equipment, and off-road vehicles. Dry vegetation is extremely flammable. All it takes is one spark to cause widespread damage. For more wildfire preparedness information visit hwmo.org.

