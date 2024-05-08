By New Release



FFA Alumnus Meets with Molokai Students

Molokai Drugs Inc News Release

Owen Petrich, CPhT, has been the spring 2024 pharmacy intern at Molokai Drugs, Inc. for the past three months. Raised outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Owen was very involved with Future Farmers of America (FFA). The Molokai High School (MHS) staff and students enjoyed hearing Owen talk about his experiences in FFA, which included his state championship project in chicken production and representing the state of Wisconsin at the national FFA convention. At the same time, the MHS FFA students were able to share their successes and how much the Molokai Farmers chapter has grown in the past year. The FFA students and Ms. Rawlins showed Owen the additions and improvements to the farm, which included raising 32 new meat chickens. The students also presented the new planter robot that the MHS robotics team designed and built to help on the farm. Next week, Owen returns to Wisconsin and will be starting four years of pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August 2024. Mahalo Molokai High FFA Farmers and Owen!

Pictured left to right: Azaleah Kahalewai-LaVoie, Kai Ward, MHS career and technical education teacher, Tamara-Kai Yamazaki-Gray, Kilinoe-Leilia Miguel, Brian Gomes, Sage Dudoit-Hart, Owen Petrich, Kelly Rawlins, MHS agriculture teacher, and Kruze Lani.