By Community Contributed



Featured Farmer

Community Contributed

UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, Cooperative Extension Team

Christina Aki, a homesteader on Molokai, has cultivated an inspiring food forest and garden

since taking CTAHR programs. Her small-scale, subsistence-focused operation has grown

through innovation and dedication, and with the help of her son, Anthony, who manages much of the implementation. Together, they are restoring their ‘aina while reclaiming a sense of purpose and self-sufficiency.

Before she began gardening, Christina was an active Zumba instructor. When COVID-19

disrupted her lifestyle, her grandson built her planter boxes, sparking a new passion for growing

food. She started with pak choi, basil, and mamaki, eventually supplying 70 pak choi monthly to

the local market. She later added olena and ginger, scaling up from a five-gallon pot to two

10-square-foot beds, sustaining her family’s needs.

Christina participated in the first cohort of the Food Forest Program with perfect attendance. Her journey began with a 10’x10’ cleared area where she first planted cassava. Expanding into a

60’x10’ space, she faced significant deer pressure, leading her to install a deterrent fence.

Another 60’x10’ unfenced plot was added with kalo, which the deer have largely left untouched. Cover cropping has been a key practice—using sunn hemp, mustards, sudangrass, and tillage radish, she has eliminated the need for fertilizers.

Her food forest now includes papaya, banana, taro, mamaki, ti, vetiver, mountain apple, and

avocado. She and Anthony also explored grafting, successfully saving avocado genetics before

the original tree died. Additionally, she devised creative solutions like specifically trimming

vetiver grass to deter deer and using chickens to break down compost. She also discovered an

efficient method for propagating vetiver by rooting divisions in water before planting them in the field.

Now, Christina is in the running for an NRCS grant to expand her efforts. Her key lesson is “if

you think you’re going to fail, you will fail.”

She emphasizes commitment, learning through small successes, and not being afraid to start small. Working alongside Anthony has been a transformative experience. His realization of vetiver’s erosion control benefits strengthened his dedication to their shared vision. Together, they observe their land through storms, learning how elements move through their system.

Through her hard work, Christina has not only built a resilient food forest but also shares her

harvest.

Her advice to beginners? “Just try!”

Starting small prevents being overwhelmed and fosters confidence. Christina’s journey proves that thoughtful land stewardship can restore both soil and spirit.