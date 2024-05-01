  • Failure notice from provider:
Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

Farmers Roll at MILs

Photo courtesy of MHS Athletics.

Famers Volleyball got the weekend started by claiming the Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) Division II title. Defeating Seabury Hall in a tournament held on Lanai, the boys volleyball team capped off an undefeated season and earned back-to-back MIL championships. The Hale Domingo coached crew will make the journey to Oahu to compete in the state tournament from May 9-11.

Likewise, Farmers Baseball finished a perfect season by securing the MIL Division II title. Defeating Seabury Hall in a 2-0 victory, the Farmers earned an astounding tenth straight MIL title. The Farmers held Seabury to seven scoreless innings, with both David Lima-English and Kobra Cariaga-Abafo throwing no-hitters in the win. The Farmers and Coach Milton Loo, in his inaugural season, will compete in the state tournament, which will be held from May 15-17.

Lady Farmers Softball wrapped up the weekend with a 12-2 victory over Lanai, earning a 6-1 record for the year. The Lady Farmers will go into this weekend’s MIL DII tournament, which will be held on-island, as the number one seed.

