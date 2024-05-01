By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



Farmers Roll at MILs

Famers Volleyball got the weekend started by claiming the Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) Division II title. Defeating Seabury Hall in a tournament held on Lanai, the boys volleyball team capped off an undefeated season and earned back-to-back MIL championships. The Hale Domingo coached crew will make the journey to Oahu to compete in the state tournament from May 9-11.

Likewise, Farmers Baseball finished a perfect season by securing the MIL Division II title. Defeating Seabury Hall in a 2-0 victory, the Farmers earned an astounding tenth straight MIL title. The Farmers held Seabury to seven scoreless innings, with both David Lima-English and Kobra Cariaga-Abafo throwing no-hitters in the win. The Farmers and Coach Milton Loo, in his inaugural season, will compete in the state tournament, which will be held from May 15-17.

Lady Farmers Softball wrapped up the weekend with a 12-2 victory over Lanai, earning a 6-1 record for the year. The Lady Farmers will go into this weekend’s MIL DII tournament, which will be held on-island, as the number one seed.