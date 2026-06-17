By News Release



Exploring Molokai Nui a Hina with Aunty Opu’ulani

Molokai Bahá’í Community News Release

Cultural educator Aunty Louella Opu’ulani will speak on the tradition of Molokai Nui a Hina at the Molokai Public Library on June 17 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Global Citizenship Speaker Series.

Moloka’i Nui a Hina is a foundational Hawaiian proverb and traditional chant. It translates to “Great Moloka’i, born of Hina,” and honors the moon goddess Hina and the sky god Wākea as the mythic parents of the island.

The phrase connects deeply to the island’s history, culture and identity. According to mo’olelo, Molokai is a cherished child of the gods. Because an island’s resources are finite, this metaphor teaches that the land must be deeply nurtured and cared for by its people. “Molokai Nui a Hina” is also one of the island’s most famous traditional songs. The verses pay homage to the island’s rich lands and sacred landmarks. It also serves as a rallying cry for cultural preservation and community-led environmental stewardship.

Aunty Louella Opu’ulani is a cultural consultant, educator and practitioner. She is a fourth-generation homesteader on Hawaiian Homestead Lands in Ho’olehua and has generational posterity of seven generations on Molokai.

The Global Citizenship Speaker Series is sponsored by the Molokai Bahá’í Community in collaboration with the Moloka’i Public Library.