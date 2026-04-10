By News Release



Exploring Gel Plate Printing Techniques

MAC News Release

In the upcoming Gel Plate Printing class, students will explore gel plate printing techniques that include proper use of the gel plate, registration of an image, masking, the various ways in which stencils can be used, how to pull successful botanical prints, creating textures and mark making with various objects, overprinting techniques, along with many ways to build up and create layers to create an image. No experience is required.

The workshop will be held at 40 Ala Malama Ave. Unit A111 on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instructor Paula Scott holds a B.A. in Psychology from San Diego State University and a B.F.A. in Art Studio from the University of New Mexico with an emphasis in printmaking. Her expertise spans several mediums, which includes photography, intaglio, monotypes and textiles. She has been an active advocate for the arts and artists.

As an educator, Paula is dedicated to fostering a supportive and creative environment. Whether working with beginners or advanced artists, she emphasizes process-based learning and the joy of discovery.

The workshop fee is $70, which includes cost of supplies provided in class.

This workshop is designed for complete beginners and requires no prior artistic or printmaking experience. All you need is your creativity.

Class size will be limited to six and is only offered for residents of Molokai.

These programs are supported by program grant. To be added to our waitlist for a sold-out class email studiomanager@printmakersonmolokai.org.

A $20 Fee will be taken for any class cancellations to cover the processing fees. No cancellations accepted seven days before a class. Please reach out for scholarship opportunities.

You can register for this class at the Honolulu Printmaker’s website.