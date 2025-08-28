By Obituaries



Evelyn Yokomizo Shinsato

Evelyn Yokomizo Shinsato, 95, born on February 14, 1930, died on July 16, 2025 in Waipahu. She was born in Pahala to Hisaji and Ineyo Fukumoto. After graduating from Mid-Pacific Institute, she studied dressmaking and design in Honolulu. Evelyn was preceded in death by her first husband Tsutomu “Durham” Yokomizo (d. 1980) with whom she raised a family on Molokai, and her second husband Kenzo Shinsato (Molokai High ’48) (d. 2022). Each marriage lasted for some 30 years. While living on Molokai, Evelyn was the organist at Guzeiji Soto Mission on Hotel Lane and sometimes played at other churches on the island. She was a homemaker who taught piano and sewing to many Molokai youth; she later worked as a teacher’s aide at Kualapuʻu Elementary School, then sales clerk at Molokai Drugs Store. She is survived by five children, all Molokai High alumni, from her first marriage – Myra (Skip) Peterson, Lei (Rob) Spangler, Fay (Simon) Akindes, Marge (Robby) Bento, and Kyle (Michelle) Yokomizo; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and hanai Shinsato family. She is survived by two brothers Alvin (Sharon Niwa) Fukumoto and Clyde Fukumoto. Services are scheduled on Oct. 11 at the Nuuanu Soto Mission; 9 a.m. visitation and 10 a.m. service. Everyone is invited to wear Evelyn’s favorite color, purple. Private burial to follow at Valley of the Temples. In lieu of koden, memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii and Guzeiji Soto Mission Molokai.