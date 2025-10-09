By Obituaries



Ellen Kay Sugawara

With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of Ellen Kay Sugawara, cherished wife of Jack Spruance. Ellen passed away peacefully at home on the east side of Molokai on June 18, 2025. Born July 26, 1947, in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, her roots spanned to Japan, New Orleans, and Molokai. Surrounded by her loving four legged friends Oli, Koa, Polu, and Lulu, Ellen’s heart overflowed with love, and her life was rooted in the land. She touched us through her vibrant gardens and homemade meals. Her bright smile, full of warmth, kindness, and happiness, will be deeply missed.

Survived by her husband, Jack Spruance; sisters Joy (Stewart) and Kathy; brother David; nieces Beth, Sara, Anne, and Lisa; nephew Danny; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Please join us to celebrate her extraordinary life at Pedro’s Beach House on 7580 Kamehameka V Hwy., Kaunakakai, HI 96748 on Oct. 18, 2025 at 10 a.m. Pa‘ina to follow. We are grateful for your presence and love.