By Obituaries



Edwina Holt Cacoulidis

Edwina Holt Cacoulidis, 90, of Kaluaʻaha, Molokai passed away on Oct. 21, 2025 at Kuakini Hospital. She is survived by her sister Leatrice H. Scales of Kahului, Maui, son-in-law Darryl Dudoit, granddaughter Darryl-Lynn Dudoit of Kapolei, HI, and many nephews, nieces who loved her. She is predeceased by her husband Louis J. Cacoulidis and daughter Jolenta L. Friel Dudoit, parents Eddie Howard and Annie Apo Holt. Siblings; Eddie, Harry, Annie, Adeline, Emma, May, Owen and Sarah.

She grew up in Kaimuki graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1952. In 1961 she married and moved to Molokai where it became her home till her passing. Edwina had a long career with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and loved being involved in many community and civic clubs. Living on Molokai gave her more reasons to visit her family and friends on the neighbor islands and mainland too. She loved traveling always making sure Las Vegas was part of her itinerary that’s why she lived by her motto “have suitcase will travel.”

As her suitcase is packed and she’s ready for her final journey, we invite you to join us for her services on Thursday, Nov. 20th at Oahu Cemetery Chapel, 2162 Nuʻuanu Ave. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by services at 10:30 a.m. Burial at 1 p.m. at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery, 45-349 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe.