By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Dredging at the Wharf

By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

Dredging is underway to remove a build-up of silt and restore the Kaunakakai Harbor to its previous depth of 23 feet so the barge can continue to use the wharf. A crane uses a clamshell bucket to grab 30,000 cubic yards of inky sediment from the bottom of the harbor, deposit the silt into a dump scow barge, and drop it 40 miles away at a dumpsite off-shore from Kahului. The dredging should be completed around May 6.