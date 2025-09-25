By Obituaries



Dean Kaiwi Place

Dean Kaiwi Place, born on July 16, 1956 in Hoʻolehua, Molokai to Damien Sr. and Marie (Davis) Place, passed away on Sept. 6, 2025 in Kaunakakai, Molokai at the age of 69. Dean was the seventh of nine children. Dean retired from Hawaiian Research with many years of service and continued his work at Hotel Molokai as a driven hard worker. He made many friends along the way that turned into family.

Dean is survived by his loving daughters Shylynn “Peaches” (Clifford) Souza of Kaunakakai, Molokai, Shantel “Ulu” (Justin) Place of Kaunakakai, Molokai, Marie “Ona” Place III (Dillon) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his son Raven Place of Waiheʻe, Maui, as well as his seven grandchildren, Akeo Stone-Place, Healani Stone-Place, Kanoe Stone, Jazmine-Lynn Stone, Chapel Souza, Braxton Souza and Mikiʻoi Place. Dean is also survived by his sisters, Doreen “Sista” Place of Kaunakakai, Molokai, Marie “Sweetheart” Place of Kaunakakai, Molokai, and his brothers, William “Kolo” (Alison) Place of Kaunakakai, Molokai and Stephen “Sonny” Place of Kaunakakai, Molokai also along with many nieces and nephews.