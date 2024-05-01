By New Release



CTOM Seeking Parent Input to Build Program

Hokulani CTOM News Release

Hokulani Children’s Theatre of Molokai (CTOM) is thrilled to announce an array of exciting summer performing arts opportunities for the youth of our community. With grant funding at our disposal, we’re gearing up to offer enriching experiences that combine creativity, literacy education, and community building through the magic of performing arts.

Parent input and guidance is needed to make sure that CTOM’s performing arts program is meeting the children and teenagers needs in an exciting way. We are the new kid on the block and urgently need to know when and what your children are interested in learning and sacrificing for. Theater is hard work. We all need to be on the same page to build a meaningful program.

CTOM is hosting a planning and information meeting for parents, teenagers and children from 5-18 years of age. The planning meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, May 7, at the Home Pumehana Main Hall from 6-7 p.m. This meeting is for all parents who currently, in the past or in the future are interested in what we have to offer. CTOM Summer Enrichment Program will be established to meet the needs of those who attend and work with us. This meeting is essential as it will serve to enroll children in our expanding summer programs and what is planned for the immediate and long-term future.

Summer programming promises a diverse range of activities designed to captivate young minds and nurture their talents. In addition to programming, we have employment internship opportunities for teenagers aged 14 and above. This presents an excellent chance for teenagers to gain valuable work experience while being involved in a creative and dynamic environment. We are revamping our Teenage Drama Club to help youth explore various aspects of the performing arts industry and develop their skills in these specialized areas.

Parents and guardians are urged to attend this collaboration meeting to ensure their children secure a spot in these engaging summer programs. Your input is paramount as we strive to tailor our offerings to the interests and preferences of our community’s youth.

For further information, inquiries, or confirm your attendance please contact Vicki Boswell at 808 658-0869 or hokulanictom@gmail.com Let’s come together to provide our children with a summer filled with creativity, learning, and unforgettable experiences!