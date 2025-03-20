By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Crime Wave Brings Pleas to Address Drug Abuse

In the beginning of March, Molokai saw a substantial increase in thefts and break-ins on island. Molokai High School, Ironwood Hills Golf Course, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and a local motorcycle shop all reported burglaries between March 1 and 4, according to Molokai Police Captain Jamie Winfrey. Damages for the thefts are estimated at over $4,500.

According to Winfrey, “crime on the island usually occurs in waves. So, during this particular period, statistically there was an increase.”

The police department is investigating this latest crime surge and working to link cases that can be attributed to a particular person or group.

“Crime occurs randomly so it’s hard to predict the next victim, but patrol efforts have increased in certain areas,” said Winfrey. “Police efforts alone aren’t enough – community involvement is essential to combat crime effectively. Report anything that seems amiss, and we are more than willing to work with any community organizations out there.”

Molokai residents held their own meeting to address some of these concerns on March 7 at Kaunakakai Elementary School. Led by former police sergeant Eugene Santiago, the community weighed worries and possible solutions, along with some thoughts on tough love for offenders.

At the meeting, residents floated ideas about establishing more neighborhood watches and coordinating better with local law enforcement, as well as creating more positive activities for young people on island.

“It’s getting so bad,” said resident Hanohano Naehu at the meeting. “This is very dangerous.”

Amongst discussions regarding protective equipment like cameras, locks and fences, were broader frustrations over a perceived lack of police presence, as well as very frank conversations about the relationship between crime and drug addictions – which was cited by community members as the underlying reason for many crimes.

As Santiago put it, quoting St. Paul, “we wrestle not against flesh and blood.”

Molokai resident Wanette Lee has worked in substance abuse treatment for 21 years.

“Nowadays has been the worst that I’ve seen in 21 years,” said Lee.

“There are so many gaps in the system,” she said, explaining the difficulties in coordinating with law enforcement when it comes to dealing with repeat drug offenders.

“[The police] pick them up again, and release them pending investigation. It happens over and over,” she said.

The meeting was also an opportunity for residents to share candid testimony about how substance addiction and crime have affected their families.

Ka’ala English took a moment to address the community members gathered. Her 24-year-old son had been recently arrested on burglary charges. English detailed a multi-generation struggle against the grip of methamphetamine addiction.

English explained that she had been “begging for help” for years.

“I was the mom grabbing my son out of the drug dealer’s house,” she said. “And the cops said, ‘sorry we can’t do anything.’”

Now, she said, she’s open to any ideas from the community on how to help her son and those with similar struggles.

“I like save my son, everybody’s son, the future sons, because this is getting out of hand,” said English.

And while the road has been difficult, English still has hope for the future.

“My son is still a good boy,” she said, “and he’s going to come back to me because I have faith in God.”