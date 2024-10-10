By News Release



County Surveys CDBG Grant-Funded Projects

Maui County News Release

Maui, Molokai and Lanai resident feedback on grant needs is sought by the County of Maui Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Office. By completing an online survey about grant priorities, resident input will help drive grant-funded projects and activities over the next five years.

The County CDBG Program Office asks that Maui County residents complete a survey on community grant needs by Oct. 31. To participate, visit forms.gle/HyfUW5dw5vixWHJ2A.

By participating, Maui, Molokai and Lanai residents will help shape CDBG funding in the 2025-29 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how CDBG grants will be used to develop community resources that meet those needs.

The County of Maui receives formula based, annual CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit mauicounty.gov/cdbg or call (808) 270-7213 for more information.