  • Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Submission Deadlines

    Advertising

    Thursday 4pm

    October 10, 2024

    Content

    Friday 4pm

    October 11, 2024

    To print on:

    Wednesday

    October 16, 2024

  • Join us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Google Plus Subscribe via RSS

,

Thursday, October 10th, 2024 By News Release

County Surveys CDBG Grant-Funded Projects

Maui County News Release

Maui, Molokai and Lanai resident feedback on grant needs is sought by the County of Maui Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Office. By completing an online survey about grant priorities, resident input will help drive grant-funded projects and activities over the next five years.

The County CDBG Program Office asks that Maui County residents complete a survey on community grant needs by Oct. 31. To participate, visit forms.gle/HyfUW5dw5vixWHJ2A.

By participating, Maui, Molokai and Lanai residents will help shape CDBG funding in the 2025-29 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how CDBG grants will be used to develop community resources that meet those needs.

The County of Maui receives formula based, annual CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit mauicounty.gov/cdbg or call (808) 270-7213 for more information.

Share
Posted in , commentsAdd your comment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.