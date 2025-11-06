By News Release



Compost Reimbursement Program Accepting Applications

DAB News Release

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB), Plant Industry Division, is now accepting applications for the Compost Reimbursement Program for fiscal year 2026, The program may reimburse agricultural producers for the cost of purchasing compost, including transportation expenses.

During the 2025 legislative session, the legislature and Governor Josh Green approved funding for the program totaling $400,000 for fiscal year 2026. Under the program, agricultural operations may apply for reimbursement of up to 50% of compost and compost transportation costs expended between July 1, 2025 and May 1, 2026. Reimbursement applications will be processed in the order received, not to exceed $50,000 per qualified purchaser and as funds are available. The deadline to apply for the reimbursement is May 1, 2026.

“For many agricultural operations, compost material is a necessity and a major expense,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “The continuation of this program provides significant support for Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers and growers.”

To qualify for reimbursement, the compost must be purchased from a certified processor, retailer or wholesaler licensed to do business in Hawaii. In addition, certified Hawai‘i processors are limited to those companies regulated under the Hawai‘i Department of Health Solid Waste Management Program.

Qualified agricultural operations include commercial agriculture, aquacultural facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary and landscaping activities. Applicants must also provide a W-9 tax form, a sample invoice from the applicant’s business and proof of compliance with federal, state and county tax and business regulations.

For more information and to download the application forms, go to: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/compost2026/