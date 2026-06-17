By News Release



Coach Edwin Mendija Inducted into STEM Hall of Fame

Molokai Robotics News Release

Edwin Mendija, longtime coach and mentor of Molokai Robotics, has been

inducted into the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation (RECF) STEM Hall of Fame as a 2026 Inspiration All-Star.

Mendija is one of only five individuals worldwide selected for this honor in the VEX V5RC category, recognizing his outstanding impact on STEM education, mentorship, and community development through robotics.

For over 15 years, he has led Molokai Robotics from a small local program into a nationally competitive team, consistently qualifying for events such as the VEX Robotics World

Championship. His work has expanded STEM opportunities for students in one of Hawaii’s

most rural communities.

The RECF Inspiration All-Star Award honors individuals who go beyond competition success to inspire students and build lasting access to STEM pathways. Mendija has been recognized for creating a supportive program that promotes academic growth, personal development, and confidence. Many students have gone on to pursue higher education as a result of their involvement.

His influence extends island-wide, with students taking on mentorship roles to help grow

robotics opportunities across Molokai. Colleagues describe him as a mentor, community builder,

and catalyst for opportunity.

This induction highlights both Mendija’s legacy and the impact of Molokai Robotics, showing how strong mentorship can elevate STEM education even in remote communities.

Visit www.molokairobotics.org to find out more about Molokai Robotics.