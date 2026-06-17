By Dayanti Karunaratne, Editor



Class of 2026 Ready for the World

By Dayanti Karunaratne, Editor

Molokai High School’s Class of 2026 is ready for the world. With The Barn under renovations, the seniors — and hundreds of family and friends — gathered on the school’s athletic field for the graduation ceremony. The scenery felt fitting; many student speeches reflected on how their environment shaped their high-school experience.

“With the sun on our back, we pushed through steep slopes. When we reached the summit, everything below looked smaller, and for a moment, it felt worth it,” valedictorian Aristotle Oamil said, recalling a hike taken with classmates.

Once the 91 graduates assembled in their bright white caps and gowns, principal Katina Soares said this graduating class was the first to have spent all four years in the Academies program, a model that organizes students into groups based on their career and academic goals.

“Today, because you cleared that path, we stand here with nationally recognized academies,” she said, calling them trailblazers.

“Trailblazing is heavy work,” Soares said. “Even with the best intentions, sometimes we move so fast that your trailblazing becomes bulldozing.”

Her ultimate advice: Go slow to go fast. Citing an ancient Greco Roman philosophy that continues to be used in business and military training, she said this idea “prioritizes precision and strategy over reckless speed.”

“By being deliberate and controlled, one can prevent costly measures. Slow is smooth and smooth is fast,” she said, advising students to enjoy their youth, bring their peers with them on their way to success, and stay grounded. “Slow down enough to bring people with you instead of running them over. True leaders don’t just finish first, they make sure their community crosses the finish line together.”

Following an ‘oli, as well as the singing of the national anthem and Hawaiʻi Pono’ī, class president Timika McLaurin welcomed guests and her peers by describing the class as “resilient, passionate and not afraid to fight for what we want”.

The first half of the ceremony celebrated academic achievements, including 15 students who graduated with academic honors. Many have already started their post-secondary education, including Malie Kaʻahanui and ʻOlana Kaʻai-Phifer who have completed an Associates in Liberal Arts degree, and another 48 students who finished one or more college courses.

Through the academies program, which are certified by the National Career Academies Coalition, students can earn certifications and gain work-based experiences. This year, six graduates received college-level certificates in such areas as carpentry, geographic information systems, and nursing.

In addition, five students received the seal of biliteracy, awarded to students for proficiency in Hawaiian and English, were Kahikikalaikalolo Helm, Ka‘ehuikimanoo Pu’uloa Linker Meyers-Moss, Nykee Brazen Naeole-Starkey, Jairen-Joaquin Parasio and Kilinoe-Leili‘a Miguel.

When the students took over at the microphone, reflections turned to fond memories and future fears. Salutarian Reilly Fukuoka gave a fun speech that quoted pop songs.

“We’re just young, dumb and broke, but we still got love to give,” Fukuoka said, gripping her hat against the wind. “It reminds us that even without certainty we still have love and hope and freedom to offer the world.”

As valedictorians Aristotle Oamil and Mark Ragonton came to the podium, the sprinkling rain and gusts of wind began to build, and at times it was hard to tell whether their pauses were due to microphone reception or tears.

“The challenges we face, the moments we share and the connections we build are what carries us into the future,” Oamil said. In thanking his teachers, he said the most important lesson he learned was how to deal with failure. “Don’t be afraid to fail. Failure is nothing but a step towards growth.”

Ragonton became emotional during his time at the podium. Having moved to Molokai at age two, not knowing English, he said, “I never imagined I would stand here one day giving this speech, but this island has a way of affecting people.”

“Molokai taught me that success is not about being better than others, it’s about giving back to the community that helped raise you,” Ragonton said, noting “showing up for each other” comes in many forms, like cheering at games or helping to clean up after the March Kona Low storms.

“Are we going to have a part three?” he joked, looking up at the darkening sky.

Ragonton said the spirit of aloha is something special. It felt like he was speaking to every parent as he thanked his parents, “Everything I am today is because of your sacrifices, your love, and the example you set for me every single day.”

For the presentation of the diplomas, students were embraced by Soares and vice-principal Kalei Roberts, as well as Kilohana Principal Shona Mae Pineda, Kaunakakai Principal Daniel Espaniola, Molokai Middle School Principal Kainoa Pali, and Kualapuʻu School Principal Kaʻala Fay-Camara and Vice-Principal Micael Haskins.

With the diplomas handed out, students moved their cap tassels to the left to signal the completion of high school. Some threw up their caps in glee, letting the wind carry them across the field.

Before leaving the stage to receive lei from their family and friends, the students paused for a blessing by Naiyah Kauʻionalani.

As students and families moved together for the giving of lei, the rain let up and the last rays of light shone over the field, setting the atmosphere for a hopeful future.