Channel Race Discussions

By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor

Molokai has long been home to some of the most challenging and exciting channel crossing races in the world. From the Molokai Hoe to Na Wahine O Ke Kai to the Pailolo Challenge and Molokai 2 Oahu, athletes from around the globe come to Molokai to compete in these storied contests. And while the races bring excitement to much of Molokai, there are also concerns over the number of competitors and escort boats coming to Molokai, as well as impacts on flight availability.

For the first time, representatives from all of the channel races that start or end on Molokai came together to field questions, concerns and ideas from the Molokai community. The well-attended community meeting was held at the behest of DLNR, which implemented a new Molokai-specific procedure in 2024 for permitting events whereby permit seekers must host a community meeting.

While there is no official written policy from DLNR about this new procedure, an email from the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation was circulated last April which explained, “for the upcoming Molokai Men’s and Women’s races, please reach out to organizers to let them know that due to community concerns, they will need to meet with the community to air out the concerns prior to us issuing a [Marine Event Permit] to them. If they do not do that, we will not be issuing a [Marine Event Permit].”

There are 11 channel races scheduled for this year – the M2M, Ka’iwi Channel Relay, Ka’iwi Channel Solo, Molokai Challenge, Molokai Holokai from Flemmings Park, Molokai Holokai from Kamalo, Molokai 2 Oahu Foil, Molokai 2 Oahu Paddleboard, Pailolo Challenge, Na Wahine O Ke Kai and the Molokai Hoe.

Each race has its own cap for the number of vessels and escort boats allowed, as well as number of participants per crew, age restrictions and safety requirements.

The races run from April to October with five launching from Kaluakoi, two from Hale O Lono and three finishing at the Kaunakakai Wharf. Across the season as a whole, the races will field almost 1,500 crews and nearly 1,000 escort boats. The biggest race in terms of crews entered is the Molokai Holokai, with a maximum of 450 crews between its two events. The largest in terms of escorts is the Molokai Hoe with a maximum of 135 boats.

At last Wednesday’s community meeting, residents discussed some of the advantages and challenges of hosting the races on Molokai, with each specific race organizer available to answer questions.

“This is what it’s all about, perpetuating our cultural practices,” explained Lori Lei Rawlins-Crivello, who organizes the Molokai Canoe Festivals – Kulaia. “It’s awesome.”

With the 2024 return of the Molokai Hoe and Na Wahine O Ke Kai, came hundreds of athletes and crew members to Molokai’s shores. In response, the successful Kulaia festival returned to Kaunakakai as well, allowing visiting paddlers to meet the Molokai community and support local vendors.

“It’s huge dollars,” said Rawlins-Crivello about the amount of financial stimulation that the festival brings to Molokai. “I know how big of an impact that is for our community…I’m tired of things shutting down on Molokai.”

Mike Takahashi, organizer of the Molokai 2 Oahu, explained that race administrators have tried to implement better standards of behavior for visiting crews. Following complaints of escort boats fishing close to shore and race participants leaving trash at camp sites in 2023, Takahashi said he worked with Molokai residents to patrol the areas.

Likewise, for the Molokai Challenge, organizer Jim Foti explained that they have pushed back the start time of the race back to encourage escort boats to come over the day of the event, and participants to catch a boat over from Oahu rather than fly.

Still, some Molokai community members were concerned that the races are not doing enough to include the host community. For example, no Molokai residents participated in the Molokai 2 Oahu race last year. Likewise, residents voiced concerns around impacts on flight availability, especially for residents with critical medical appointments off-island.

Maui County Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez said that she wished race organizers would have come to the community earlier.

“Race organizers have not consulted the community for consideration before expanding,” she explained, citing last year’s split of the Molokai 2 Oahu from a one-day to a two-day event.

Rawlins-Fernandez applauded DLNR for requiring the community meeting as a prerequisite for a permit for this year’s races.

“It’s important to keep lines of conversation open,” she said, as well as “give race organizers the opportunity to make improvements.”

Rawlins-Fernandez, who has paddled Na Wahine O Ke Kai eight times, explained that she is “not looking to shut down” the races but is hoping for more inclusion of the community in conversations over Molokai channel races.