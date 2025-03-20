By News Release



Celebrating Prince Kuhio

Ho’olehua Homesteaders Association News Release

The Ho ‘olehua Homesteaders Association (HHA) will celebrate its champion Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole’s legacy by honoring pioneer Ho’olehua-Pala’au Homesteaders on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kualapu’u Community Center.

Prince Kuhio played a pivotal role in the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act in 1921, which set aside land for Native Hawaiians to homestead, including areas on Molokai. In 1924, lots were awarded for the Ho’olehua-Pala’au homesteads on Molokai. This would be the third area in the territory after Kalama’ula and Keaukaha. The area was officially established in 1925 with additional lots being awarded through 1926. By the end of 1926, seventy-five families called Ho’olehua-Pala’au home.

The HHA invites the community and visitors to help celebrate Prince Kuhio, remembered as “Ke Aliʻi Makaʻainana” (Prince of the People) for his efforts to preserve and strengthen the Hawaiian people and culture. The day will begin with the traditional opening protocol, then feature music, food and crafts by local vendors, plants and produce from local farms, cultural practitioners, prizes and more. A gallery of memories from the original homesteaders will also be exhibited inside the center. It is hoped that descendants of the original 75 families will come and share their stories.

Ho’olehua-Pala’au 100th Anniversary – a tribute to Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole is co-sponsored by Hawaii Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, OHA, Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, Bayer, and Maui Electric Company.