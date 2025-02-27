By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Celebrating Molokai Mothers

By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor

“It takes a village,” said Molokai mom Crystal Nakihei. Nakihei along with other new and expecting moms joined the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies nonprofit for a community-wide baby shower on Saturday, Feb. 22.

At the shower, the moms had a chance to hear about health services from Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies and Na Pu’uwai, play games and raffles, and pick up free baby formula, diapers and more.

“Thank God for the resources like [Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies] for helping us,” said Nakihei. “Everything [on Molokai] is so expensive.”

The Oahu-based Healthy Mothers Health Babies came over to Molokai to host the shower for moms who hadn’t had a chance to have one yet, and also to share some of their specific resources and services.

“It was a good way to introduce ourselves to the community,” explained Princess Lei Ebbay, manager of community initiatives and partnerships for Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies. Likewise, it was a good opportunity for Molokai moms to mingle and share knowledge and experiences with each other, she explained.

For mothers on Molokai, challenges ranging from the high price of baby formula to doctor visits off island can make the journey into motherhood more daunting. To help out, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies offers a variety of free services from prenatal care to postpartum checkups, to mental health appointments and lactation consultants.

“We’re looking at how do we collectively come to the table and say this is how we provide the best care to our moms,” explained Erika Kapu, Chief of Operations for Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies.

With about 70 percent of Molokai moms giving birth off island, the hope is to offer specific care for transportation and travel needs as well.

“We would like to be made aware prior to getting on those flights if they’re going to be put up at the Pagoda [Hotel], if they need help with meals, if they need a ride from the airport,” explained Kapu. “Just all of those little things that get overlooked in their care plan…We truly are there for anything that they need.”

While Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies is not opening a permanent office on Molokai yet, Kapu explained that they hope to continue to fill “gaps in care” with programs like their 24-hour telehealth service.

“Women’s health as a whole is underserved here on Molokai,” said Kapu. “You have to have that access to care, which is a huge piece missing on island.”