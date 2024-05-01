By New Release



Celebrate Ho’omau 2024

Pūnana Leo o Molokai News Release

E launa pū kākou! Hui Makua Pūnana Leo o Molokai Presents Ho’omau 2024 on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mitchell Pauole Center. Booths and activities include local crafts and vendors, ‘ono food, keiki corner, demonstrations, lucky number, silent auction, and free entertainment. This event will benefit the keiki of Pūnana Leo o Molokai. E ola ka ʻŌlelo Hawaii.