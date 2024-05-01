  • Failure notice from provider:
Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 By New Release

Celebrate Ho’omau 2024

 

Pūnana Leo o Molokai News Release

E launa pū kākou! Hui Makua Pūnana Leo o Molokai Presents Ho’omau 2024 on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mitchell Pauole Center. Booths and activities include local crafts and vendors, ‘ono food, keiki corner, demonstrations, lucky number, silent auction, and free entertainment. This event will benefit the keiki of Pūnana Leo o Molokai. E ola ka ʻŌlelo Hawaii.

