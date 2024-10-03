By New Release



Calling all Kilohana Elementary School Community Members

Kilohana Elementary School Community Council New Release

We are excited to invite Kilohana Elementary School families, teachers, and community members to participate in shaping the future of Kilohana Elementary School by providing your valuable input and suggestions. As members of the Kilohana Elementary School Community Council, we are committed to ensuring that our school continues to thrive and provide the best possible educational experience for our students. Your input is crucial in helping us identify areas for improvement and opportunities for growth. Whether you are a parent, teacher, student, or community member, we want to hear from you!

Below are some areas where we are seeking your feedback and ideas.

School improvement ideas — do you have suggestions for how we can enhance the learning environment at Kilohana Elementary School? We welcome ideas for improving curriculum, facilities, technology, and more.

Community engagement opportunities — are there ways we can better engage with our local community? Whether it’s through guest speakers, volunteer opportunities, or community events, we want to hear your suggestions for how we can strengthen our ties with the community.

Enrichment opportunities — do you know of any exciting field trip opportunities or enrichment programs that would benefit our students? We are always looking for ways to enhance the educational experience beyond the classroom.

Other ideas — is there anything else you would like to share with us? Whether it’s feedback on current initiatives, suggestions for new programs, or questions about how you can get involved, we welcome all input.

To submit your ideas or get in touch with the Community Council, please fill out the form at forms.gle/kz9MwK4MuGdhaoxNA.

Your input is invaluable to us, and we appreciate your time and commitment to making Kilohana Elementary School the best it can be. Together, we can continue to create a supportive and enriching educational environment for all students.