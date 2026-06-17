By News Release



Call for Artists for Hawai‘i Craftsmen’s 59th Annual Statewide Exhibition

Hawai‘i Craftsmen News Release

Hawai‘i Craftsmen invites Hawaiʻi-based artists to submit work for the 2026 Annual Statewide Exhibition — the organization’s premier juried showcase of traditional and contemporary craft. This year’s exhibition will open on O‘ahu at the Downtown Art Center Main Gallery in September, and will then travel to the Schaefer International Gallery at Maui Arts & Cultural Center through December.

The 2026 exhibition will be juried by Jonathan Yukio Clark, Director of the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Clark is a multidisciplinary artist and curator whose work and leadership span sculpture, textile, printmaking, and gallery programming both locally and nationally.

Emerging and established artists from across the state are encouraged to submit up to six completed artworks for jurying. The exhibition is open to residents of Hawai‘i for artworks in clay, fiber, glass, wood, metal, stone, and mixed media. Unless they have a strong three-dimensional quality, or directly relate to the practice of craft, painting and photography are not eligible.

Entries must be of original design and created within the last two years. Artworks previously exhibited at the Downtown Art Center, Schaefer International Gallery, or in any juried exhibition in Hawaiʻi are ineligible.

Online registration is July 1–31, and jurying is scheduled for Aug. 12–16. All work is juried in-person on five islands (except for Lānaʻi, juried by photograph), and a schedule will be announced soon.

Exhibition on Oʻahu will be at the Downtown Art Center, Main Gallery in Honolulu, Sept. 4-25. On Maui, the exhibition will be at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Schaefer International Gallery in Kahului, Oct. 27-Dec. 23.

Artists can find updates, the prospectus, and online registration information at HawaiiCraftsmen.org/ASE2026 or contact the Annual Statewide Exhibition chair at ASE@HawaiiCraftsmen.org

Visit https://www.hawaiicraftsmen.org/ASE2026-prospectus for the prospectus.

Contact Christopher Edwards, Annual Statewide Exhibition Co-Chair, 808-585-1965, ASE@hawaiicraftsmen.org for more information.