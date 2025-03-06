By New Release



Call for Art Entries

Hawaii Craftsmen News Release

Hawaii Craftsmen is pleased to announce the open call to artists for our 59th consecutive Annual Statewide Exhibition. This exhibition will be juried by Sarah Darro, Curator and Exhibitions Director of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, and is open to residents of Hawaii for artworks in the categories of clay, fiber, glass, wood, metal, stone, and mixed media. Online registration will be open Aug. 1-31.

Hawaii’s premier statewide juried exhibition – held annually since 1967 – features traditional and contemporary craft from across the state of Hawaii. Juror Sarah Darro will visit each island to make public presentations and select work to be included in the exhibition.

Online registration will be from August 1-31, closing at midnight. Notification of acceptance will be Sept. 18. Neighbor island work must arrive at DAC by Sept. 29.

Intake and Jurying for Molokai will be Sept. 9 by Paula Scott, Molokai Island representative.

Hawaii Craftsmen Annual Statewide Exhibition 2025 will take place Oct. 3 – Nov. 1 at the

Downtown Art Center at 1041 Nuʻuanu Ave., Honolulu, and will open to the public starting Friday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m.

For more information contact Christopher Edwards, Annual Statewide Exhibition Co-Chair, at 808-585-1965, ASEchair@hawaiicraftsmen.org.

Visit the prospectus at the Hawai’i Craftsmen website hawaiicraftsmen.org.