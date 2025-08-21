By News Release



Bissen Bringing Holomua Kākou Back to Molokai

Maui County News Release

Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou back to Molokai as part of his continuing efforts to take county government to the rural areas of Maui County.

“Our rural communities deserve meaningful access to government in their hometowns,” Bissen said. “Our residents lead busy lives with work, family and community commitments, and we appreciate the time and valuable insights they share with us.”

“Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” events will be held in Molokai on Monday, Aug. 25, and Tuesday, Aug. 26. Office of the Mayor staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the meeting room at Mitchell Paʻuole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai.

On Monday evening, Aug. 25, Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Office of the Mayor will host a grant workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the meeting room at Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center. The session will be facilitated by County Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo and Budget Director Lesley Milner and will focus on general grant writing skills. They also will be available to answer questions related to the County’s grants process.

Molokai residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to Public.Affairs@mauicounty.gov. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.