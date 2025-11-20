By News Release



Bennett Pottery Annual Show and Sale

Dan Bennett of Bennett Pottery will present his Annual Show and Sale open house from Monday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at his Kalaʻe Studio.

The show will feature finely crafted high-fired functional stoneware and porcelain — items made for home and garden use, such as mugs, bowls, plates and platters, planters, salt jars, soap dispensers, sponge holders, tea pots, and much more.

New items this year include pizza stones, sushi platters, and numerous casseroles. The work for sale is durable for daily use, and safe to put in the oven, dishwasher and microwave.

You are invited to come and discover a wide variety of unique quality ceramics found nowhere else in Hawaii, right here on Molokai. Bennett makes items throughout the year, to feature them for this show.

Bennett recently participated in this year’s Hawaii Craftsmen Annual Show, with two pieces selected for display. He has had work in this statewide juried event for the past 10 years, but primarily sells directly to Molokai residents and visitors. His work can be found at the Molokai Arts Center booth at the Saturday market in Kaunakakai. He produces exclusively designed planters for the Molokai History Project.

Bennett has been creating hand crafted work in his Kalaʻe and Kipu studios on Molokai since 1974. He was a mathematics teacher at Molokai High School and UHMC Molokai. He currently teaches ceramics for adults at the Molokai Arts Center on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. He is also a founding member and board member of the Molokai Arts Center.

The public is invited to attend the show and sale from the Monday before Thanksgiving until Monday, Dec. 8. Come early for best selection of items. For a private showing, please call to arrange a day and time. For further information and/or directions, call 808-567-6585 or 808-658-9376.