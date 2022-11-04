Annual Floating Lantern Ceremony
Hospice Maui News Release
Join us for a multi-cultural event to honor loved ones who have died, with love, gratitude, peace and harmony. The annual Floating Lantern Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Molokai Community Health Center, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Participate and join others in decorating and assembling your own personal lantern to be released at dusk. One lantern per family provided. Bring your tabis if you want to walk in the water… it’s muddy. While decorating and waiting for lantern release, enjoy music, taiko drums and hula. Food is available for purchase. The event is sponsored by Hospice Maui and Guzeiji Soto Mission.
