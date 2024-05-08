By New Release



Annual Board of Trustees Community Meeting

OHA News Release

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is pleased to announce its annual Board of Trustees Island Community Meeting, scheduled to take place on Molokai. The meeting will be held at the Lanikeha Community Center in Ho`olehua on Wednesday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. The event will commence with a light dinner for all attendees at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. In a historic first, MEO will provide transportation to and from the meeting for registered attendees, with bus pickup points at the Kilohana Recreation Center in Mana`e and the Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai. Pickup times are as follows: 4:50 p.m. Kilohana Recreation Center, Mana`e; 5:05 p.m. Mitchell Pauole Center, Kaunakakai. To reserve a seat on the bus to and from the meeting, interested participants are kindly requested to register by emailing pohair@oha.org no later than May 10. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The OHA Board of Trustees will continue their proceedings in a meeting on the following day, Thursday, May 16, commencing at 9:30 a.m.at the Lanikeha Community Center. For further information or inquiries, please contact Pohai Ryan at pohair@oha.org or 808-230-3654.