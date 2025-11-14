By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Aloha Ahiahi Makeke, Easy Like Friday Night

As the holiday season fast approaches, a relatively young market on Molokai stands out. It’s a place where you can find unique locally made gifts, but it has also become a hub for the community to gather while enjoying live music and good food.

“We wanted to make a setting where people could come listen to music, meet their friends, have fun and support the vendors,” said Ella Canencia, organizer of the Aloha Ahiahi Makeke, or Aloha Night Market.

Aloha Ahiahi Makeke is held every first Friday evening on the lawn behind Hoʻala Cafe & Sip Shop at Ala Malama Avenue.

Musicians do their magic on a makeshift stage while locals and visitors can pick their food from at least three different vendors, shop from several local producers and crafters, socialize or just sit down and simply enjoy the music.

The laidback atmosphere feels like a party at an old friend’s backyard in the heart of Kaunakakai. String lights running across the venue add charm and intimacy to the market.

The Makeke first opened in July as a biweekly event. But Canencia and her husband, Adrian, decided to make it a monthly event after consulting with vendors. Usually, there are anywhere between 18 and 24 vendors participating in each market.

“It’s been positive. Each time it changes a little bit, because you’ll have different vendors. Sometimes some vendors can’t make it, but then other vendors will come,” Canencia said.

The music changes as well, and it usually flows on the mellow side, with jazz, Hawaiian, pop and even Motown songs.

Last week, the group Da Jukes brought a vast repertoire, from Tracy Chapman to The Commodores, Sam Fischer to Billie Eilish, and everything in between. They fit easily in the market’s mood, maybe not “easy like Sunday morning” — as they sang while performing the song “Easy” by The Commodores — but definitely easy like Aloha Friday evening.

“This is the first time we brought them in,” Canencia said. “Everybody was talking about the new group that was going to come.”

The next Makeke is scheduled for Dec. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. There are always music, vendors and food, “or the other way around,” Canencia said, laughing, “the food brings them in.”

“We want to support local,” she said.

There are plans to continue organizing the Makeke in 2026, but Canencia said she would love a little help from the community in setting up and breaking down the event, including benches, lights, trash cans, etc.

“Mahalo for all the participation, all the vendors. We want a big shout out for the vendors. We want more food vendors to come,” Canencia said, adding two out of the three food vendors ran out of food early.

The Aloha Ahiahi Makeke is organized by Ella and Adrian Canencia, and the Storehouse Sisters.