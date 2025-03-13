By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



‘Aha Opio O Molokai Showcases Student Creativity

In its ninth iteration, the ‘Aha ‘Opio O Molokai offered plenty of opportunities to demonstrate the creativity of Molokai students and their connection to cultural history. Held annually, this year’s showcase was held at Kilohana School on Saturday Feb. 22.

Student work lined the rooms of Kilohana School, with projects ranging from the ahapua’a system to water conservation and more.

“It turned out to be a really, really nice day,” explained Molokai High School librarian Diane Mokuau, a member of the leadership cadre for the showcase. “It’s an opportunity to see what our students can produce.”

Along with student work, the event featured an opening protocol by Hawaiian Immersion students, a dedication to one of the event’s founders, Kalani Pagan, a screening of the short film “The Queen’s Flowers,” and a talk story panel with kupuna who had attended Kilohana.

The showcase is based on the elements of “Na Hopena A’o” or HA, which is the Hawaii Dept. of Education’s framework which looks to involve Hawaiian ideas and qualities in the public education system – these include strengthening a sense of belonging, responsibility, excellence, total well-being and aloha.

With many members of the Molokai community turning up for the event, including Senator Lynn DeCoite, the ‘Aha ‘Opio O Molokai allowed for community members and students to have an ongoing dialogue.

“It’s a chance for community members to talk about their culture and values within the framework of education,” explained Kilohana first grade teacher SJ Larkin.