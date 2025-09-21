By News Release



Aging Gracefully Means Monitoring Eye Health

Hawaiian Eye Center News Release

As we celebrate Healthy Aging Month this September, Hawaiian Eye Center is advocating for proactive eye care, urging adults 50 and over to make vision health a top priority in their aging journey.

“Vision is one of the most important senses we rely on every day, yet it’s often overlooked until problems arise,” says Dr. Steven Rhee, who has specialized in age-related eye conditions for over 15 years. “Healthy Aging Month is the perfect time to remind our communities that taking care of your eyes is a critical part of aging well.”

Age Gracefully — But Not Blindly

As we age, the risk of developing serious eye conditions increases significantly. These include:

Cataracts – the leading cause of vision impairment globally.

Glaucoma – known as the “silent thief of sight.”

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – the primary cause of vision loss in adults over 60.

Diabetic retinopathy – a growing concern with the rise in diabetes among older adults.

Dr. Rhee stresses that many of these conditions can be slowed—or even prevented—with early detection. “A comprehensive dilated eye exam once a year can literally save your sight,” he explains.

Simple Steps to Preserve Your Vision

Dr. Rhee recommends the following habits to support long-term eye health:

Get annual eye exams even if you feel your vision is fine.

Protect your eyes from UV light with sunglasses that block 100% of UVA/UVB rays.

Eat a diet rich in leafy greens, omega-3s, and antioxidants to support retinal health.

Manage chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, which can directly impact eye health.

Stay active to support circulation, including blood flow to the eyes.



A Call to Action for Older Adults and Caregivers

Healthy Aging Month is a reminder that aging does not have to mean giving up independence or quality of life. Good vision plays a significant role in preventing falls, staying socially connected, driving safely, and maintaining cognitive function.

“Your eyes are the windows to your world,” says Dr. Rhee. “Let’s make sure they stay as clear and healthy as possible for the road ahead.”

To learn more, visit: www.hawaiianeye.com.