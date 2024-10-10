  • Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Submission Deadlines

    Advertising

    Thursday 4pm

    October 10, 2024

    Content

    Friday 4pm

    October 11, 2024

    To print on:

    Wednesday

    October 16, 2024

  • Join us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Google Plus Subscribe via RSS

,

Thursday, October 10th, 2024 By News Release

Additional Molokai Artist at Exhibition

Hawaii Craftsmen News Release

Lisa Welch’s intricate and stunning ceramic piece, “Octopus O’tel” was also juried into the 2024 Hawaii Craftsmen Annual State Exhibition. This makes it a total of nine artists from Molokai whose works were juried into the show.
Of the 85 artists statewide who were juried into the exhibit, Molokai represents over ten percent of that 85. Congratulations to Lisa Welch!

Share
Posted in , commentsAdd your comment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.