Additional Molokai Artist at Exhibition
Hawaii Craftsmen News Release
Lisa Welch’s intricate and stunning ceramic piece, “Octopus O’tel” was also juried into the 2024 Hawaii Craftsmen Annual State Exhibition. This makes it a total of nine artists from Molokai whose works were juried into the show.
Of the 85 artists statewide who were juried into the exhibit, Molokai represents over ten percent of that 85. Congratulations to Lisa Welch!
Don't have a Molokai Dispatch ID?
Sign up is easy. Sign up now
You must login to post a comment.
Lost Password