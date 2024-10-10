By News Release



Additional Molokai Artist at Exhibition

Hawaii Craftsmen News Release

Lisa Welch’s intricate and stunning ceramic piece, “Octopus O’tel” was also juried into the 2024 Hawaii Craftsmen Annual State Exhibition. This makes it a total of nine artists from Molokai whose works were juried into the show.

Of the 85 artists statewide who were juried into the exhibit, Molokai represents over ten percent of that 85. Congratulations to Lisa Welch!